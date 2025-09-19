default-cbs-image
Fulton (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

After sustaining an ankle injury in Kansas City's Week 2 loss to the Eagles, Fulton was unable to practice all week. The LSU product played 18 defensive snaps over the team's first two contests, recording one total tackle. In his absence, Nohl Williams and Josh Williams will likely serve as the Chiefs' top reserve outside cornerbacks Sunday.

