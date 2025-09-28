Chiefs' Kristian Fulton: Won't play versus Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fulton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Fulton missed last week's win over the Giants due to an ankle injury. He was a limited participant during practice during Week 4, but he'll ultimately miss his second game in a row. In his absence, Nohl Williams and Josh Williams should serve as the Chiefs' top reserve cornerbacks versus Baltimore. Fulton's next chance to play is Week 5 versus the Jaguars on Monday, Oct. 6.
