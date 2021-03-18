Long agreed Wednesday with the Chiefs on a one-year, $5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Long has officially returned to the NFL after previously announcing his retirement in January 2020. Though the 32-year-old was able to get healthy during his year away from football, he may have to settle for backup work for the first time in his career after he was a starter (and three-time Pro Bowl selection) during his seven-year run with Chicago. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is expected to return for 2021 and take over at right guard after opting out of the 2020 season, while Joe Thuney will likely be plugged at left guard after joining Kansas City on a five-year, $80 million contract earlier this offseason.