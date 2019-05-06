Shurmur signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent Monday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Shurmur is among a sizable group of undrafted rookies to join the Chiefs, including fellow quarterbacks T.J. Linta and John Lovett. With seven quarterbacks currently on Kansas City's roster, Shurmur will face competition for any reserve snaps this offseason.

