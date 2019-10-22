Chiefs' Kyle Shurmur: Promoted from practice squad
Shurmur was promoted from the Chiefs' practice squad to the 53-man roster Tuesday.
Patrick Mahomes is expected to be out this week after dislocating his kneecap last Thursday, so Shumur makes his way to the active roster to serve as the Chiefs' backup quarterback. Matt Moore will work as the starter for now while Mahomes has no official timetable for his return.
