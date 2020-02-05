Shurmur signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the NFL's official transaction report.

Shurmur spent time with the Chiefs during the preseason before eventually being cut ahead of Week 1. The former-Vanderbilt quarterback returned to Kansas City's practice squad in November, where he spent the remainder of the season. With veterans Chad Henne and Matt Moore slated to become free agents, Shurmur could get a ton of valuable reps this offseason.