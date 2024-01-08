Perine rushed the ball 21 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers. He added three receptions on four targets for 33 yards.

Perine got the chance to lead the Kansas City backfield with Isiah Pacheco rested and Clyde Edwards-Helaire used sparingly. He delivered a solid performance, with his longest play of the day going for 25 yards on a reception early in the third quarter. This marked Perine's fifth appearance of the season, though he has played primarily on special teams. If he's active during the Chiefs' postseason run, his role is likely to remain similar.