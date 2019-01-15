Duvernay-Tardif was activated off of injured reserve on Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Duvernay-Tardif started the first five games of the season before breaking his leg and injuring his ankle, leading to his placement on injured reserve. Andrew Wylie has started the last 11 games, and it's unclear if Duvernay-Tardif will resume his role as a starter or merely offer depth in his return.

