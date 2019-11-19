Play

Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) is good to go for Monday's matchup against the Chargers, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Duvernay-Tardif will return from a two-game absence. Barring any setbacks, look for him to resume his usual role as the Chiefs' starting right guard.

