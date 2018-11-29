Coach Andy Reid said that Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) could return from injured reserve this season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay-Tardif landed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured leg on Oct. 7, and has reportedly progressed well in his recovery. Coach Andy Reid said that Duvernay-Tardif could potentially return from IR in mid December, which would allow the starting guard to retake the field with ample time for the Chiefs' expected playoff run.