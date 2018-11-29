Coach Andy Reid said that Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) could return from injured reserve this season, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Duvernay-Tardif landed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured leg on Oct. 7, and has reportedly progressed well in his recovery. Coach Andy Reid said that Duvernay-Tardif could potentially return from IR in mid December, which would allow the starting guard to retake the field with ample time for the Chiefs' expected playoff run.

More News
Our Latest Stories