Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Dealing with shoulder injury
Duvernay-Tardif exited Sunday's practice with a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Duvernay-Tardif's injury has yet to be specified beyond merely a shoulder issue. He left for further evaluation and the team hasn't clarified the severity of the ailment. He's without a concrete timetable for return, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the near future.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Inactive Monday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Questionable for Monday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Ruled out Week 7•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Won't play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Set to sit Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...