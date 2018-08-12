Duvernay-Tardif exited Sunday's practice with a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

Duvernay-Tardif's injury has yet to be specified beyond merely a shoulder issue. He left for further evaluation and the team hasn't clarified the severity of the ailment. He's without a concrete timetable for return, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back in the near future.

