Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Enters concussion protocol
Duvernay-Tardif (shoulder) is now subject to the league's concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.
Duvernay-Tardif originally left Sunday's practice with a shoulder injury, but he also suffered an apparent blow to the head as he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before eventually returning to practice. Consider his status for Friday's preseason tilt against the Falcons in danger, but the issue doesn't appear to be long term.
