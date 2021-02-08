Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the 2020 season, is expected back with the Chiefs in 2021,Charles Goldman of USA Today report.

Duvernay-Tardif was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 campaign, as he instead decided to continue working at a long-term healthcare facility near Montreal. The right guard, who will turn 30 years old Feb. 11, is likely to start for the Chiefs next season. His return will provide a notable boost for an offensive line that failed to offer Patrick Mahomes anything resembling consistent protection in Super Bowl LV.