Dunvernay-Tardif (lower leg) is expected to have his cast removed Monday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Dunvernay-Tardif continues to progress in his recovery from a fractured left leg sustained in Week 5. The Chiefs are reportedly optimistic about the starting guard's chances of returning at some point this season. Expect an update on Dunvernay-Tardif's recovery timetable after his injury is evaluated Monday.

More News
Our Latest Stories