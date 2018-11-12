Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Expected to lose cast
Dunvernay-Tardif (lower leg) is expected to have his cast removed Monday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Dunvernay-Tardif continues to progress in his recovery from a fractured left leg sustained in Week 5. The Chiefs are reportedly optimistic about the starting guard's chances of returning at some point this season. Expect an update on Dunvernay-Tardif's recovery timetable after his injury is evaluated Monday.
