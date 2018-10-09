The Chiefs placed Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs' starting right guard and one of the NFL's better interior linemen, sustained a fractured left fibula in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars. While the move to IR will require him to miss the next eight weeks, the Chiefs anticipate that Duvernay-Tardif's recovery timeline will allow him to return from IR before the end of the season. He'll be a leading candidate for one of the Chiefs' two designated-to-return spots. Jordan Devey and Andrew Wylie are likely to act as the primary replacements while Duvernay-Tardif is sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories