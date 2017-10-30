Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Inactive Monday
The Chiefs have listed Duvernay-Tardif (knee) as inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the team's official website reports.
Duvernay-Tardif's absence will mark his fourth consecutive game missed. As a result, look for Zach Fulton to continue filling in at right guard.
