Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Limited at practice Wednesday
Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Duvernay-Tardif was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, so it's not exactly surprising to see him limited at his first official practice. The 27-year-old's current role remains unclear with Andrew Wylie starting the last 11 games at right guard.
