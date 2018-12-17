Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Not ready to return
Duvernay-Tardif (lower-leg) is not yet ready to return to action, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Duvernay-Tardif was placed on injured reserve in October and the team has hoped he would be able to return yet this season. Coach Andy Reid initially mentioned a potential mid-December return for Duvernay-Tardif, but it's now clear that timetable was a bit optimistic. There's still a chance the guard could be activated before the end of the regular season and then be available come the playoffs.
