Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Not suited up Sunday
Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Duvernay-Tardif didn't carry an injury designation after practicing fully Friday, but apparently the Chiefs are content with their current offensive line alignment. Andrew Wilie should continue to start at right guard for Kansas City.
