Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Off initial injury report
Duvernay-Tardiff (concussion) isn't part of Tuesday's injury report.
Duvernay-Tardif entered the concussion protocol in mid-August, but he appears to be all systems go as the regular season approaches. He should slot in as the team's starting right guard Sunday against the Chargers.
