Duvernay-Tardiff is the first NFL player to opt out of his contract for 2020 due to COVID-19, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Duvernay-Tardiff is the first active NFL player to graduate from medical school and has spent the offseason working as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Canada to help battle COVID-19. He has decided to accept the NFL's opt-out option, which was negotiated by the league and the NFLPA. The 29-year-old was expected to start at guard for the defending Super Bowl champions this year before coming to this decision. Martinas Rankin is presumably next in line to replace him, but Ryan Hunter and Jovahn Fair could also compete for the starting role.