Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Duvernay-Tardif has missed three straight games since spraining his knee in Week 4, but he was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive week. Zach Fulton would likely continue to fill in at right guard if Duvernay-Tardif is unable to play Monday.