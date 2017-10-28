Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Questionable for Monday
Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Broncos, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Duvernay-Tardif has missed three straight games since spraining his knee in Week 4, but he was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive week. Zach Fulton would likely continue to fill in at right guard if Duvernay-Tardif is unable to play Monday.
