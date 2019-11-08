Play

Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Duvernay-Tardif is in danger of missing his second straight game after suffering an ankle injury against the Packers in Week 8. Stefen Wisniewski is slotted to fill in for Duvernay-Tardif at right guard should he be unable to go.

