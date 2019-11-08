Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Questionable for Week 10
Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Duvernay-Tardif is in danger of missing his second straight game after suffering an ankle injury against the Packers in Week 8. Stefen Wisniewski is slotted to fill in for Duvernay-Tardif at right guard should he be unable to go.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Injured against Packers•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Not suited up Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Ready to go•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Practices in full•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Limited at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...