Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Duvernay-Tardif, who was activated off injured reserve Tuesday, appears fully on track to suit up versus the Patriots on Sunday. The 27-year-old is likely in the conversation to start at right guard over Andrew Wylie, who has filled in for Kansas City's last 11 games.