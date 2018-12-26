Duvernay-Tardif (lower leg) will begin practicing again Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Duvernay-Tardif's return, it begins his 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve. The Chiefs stand a good chance to earn a bye week in the playoffs, but if not he'll have an opportunity to re-take his starting right guard spot for the first round of playoffs.

