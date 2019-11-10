Play

Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) is inactive for the team's Week 10 contest against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Duvernay-Tardif will miss his second consecutive contest due to an ankle injury. Martinas Rankin is likely to take over at right guard in his absence.

