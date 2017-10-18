Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Ruled out Week 7
Duvernay-Tardif (knee) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Duvernay-Tardiff will miss his third consecutive game since spraining his knee in Week 4. Fortunately, the lineman was available to practice in a limited capacity all week and seems to be nearing a return to game action.
