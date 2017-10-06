Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Set to sit Sunday
Duvernay-Tardif (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Texans.
The Chiefs' offensive front will be important against a strong Houston defense, and Jordan Devey will be tasked with filling in for Duvernay-Tardif until he's healthy.
