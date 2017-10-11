Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Sits out practice Wednesday
Duvernay-Tardif (knee) did not participate at the Chiefs practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Duvernay-Tardif sustained a knee sprain against the Redskins in Week 4 and subsequently sat out Sunday's win over the Texans. The 26-year-old would likely need to string together consecutive practice sessions in order to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers knee sprain•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Will not return Monday•
-
Alex Smith among Chiefs' inactives for Week 17•
-
Chiefs release inactives list for Sunday's game against the Steelers•
-
Four healthy scratches pepper inactive list for Chiefs•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Peterson's new home
Chris Towers breaks down Adrian Peterson's trade to Arizona to kick off Wednesday's roundup...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...