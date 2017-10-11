Play

Duvernay-Tardif (knee) did not participate at the Chiefs practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Duvernay-Tardif sustained a knee sprain against the Redskins in Week 4 and subsequently sat out Sunday's win over the Texans. The 26-year-old would likely need to string together consecutive practice sessions in order to be available for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers.

