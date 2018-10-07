Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers broken fibula
Duvernay-Tardif broke his fibula during Sunday's win over the Jaguars, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a significant injury during the Chief's Week 5 win, but is expected to return later in the season. Cam Erving nonetheless stands to slot in to the starting lineup in replacement of Duvernay-Tardif for a substantial amount of time while the right guard remains sidelined.
