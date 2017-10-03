Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers knee sprain
Duvernay-Tardif suffered a knee sprain in Monday's game against the Redskins, Sydney Ringdahl of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Head coach Andy Reid said that Duvernay-Tardif will undergo further testing Tuesday before a decision is made regarding the his timetable for recovery.
