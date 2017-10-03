Play

Duvernay-Tardif sustained a knee injury Monday night against the Redskins and will not return.

Duvernay-Tardif had a teammate roll onto his leg in the first quarter and he was unable to put much weight on the leg as he exited the field. Jordan Devey replaced Duvernay-Tardif at right guard as the Chiefs are forced to again shuffle their offensive line.

