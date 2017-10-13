Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Won't play Sunday
Duvernay-Tardif (knee) won't play Sunday against the Steelers, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
The fourth-year lineman will miss his second consecutive game, leaving Jordan Devey to continue filling in.
More News
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Set to sit Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Suffers knee sprain•
-
Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Will not return Monday•
-
Alex Smith among Chiefs' inactives for Week 17•
-
Chiefs release inactives list for Sunday's game against the Steelers•
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...