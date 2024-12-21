Chenal (illness) is not among Kansas City's inactives for Saturday's tilt against the Texans.

A late-week illness resulted in Chenal being given a questionable tag Friday, but the third-year pro will ultimately be able to suit up. Chenal logged a season-low 17 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps against Cleveland last Sunday, though he impressed with four tackles and a forced fumble in that limited amount of action. He's been impactful both on defense and special teams this season, but Chenal hasn't logged more than 45 percent of Kansas City's defensive snaps since Week 7 versus San Francisco.