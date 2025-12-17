Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chenal (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Despite playing 37 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers, Chenal appears to have sustained a shoulder injury. The Wisconsin product likely needs to upgrade to at least limited practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance at suiting up for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
