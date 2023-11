Chenal recorded seven tackles (four solo) including a sack in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Dolphins.

Chenal registered in the sack column for the second straight game in Week 9. He's seen more playing time over the last couple weeks with Nick Bolton dealing with a wrist injury, and he's made good on the opportunity up to this point. After a Week 10 bye, Kansas City will host a run-heavy Philadelphia offense.