The Chiefs selected Chenal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Chenal (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) would be comparable to a tank if he weren't so fast (4.53-second 40), and he was far and away the best player on a suffocating Wisconsin defense. He falls this far over coverage concerns, but his 4.53 speed and a 41-inch vertical at 250 pounds are stellar numbers. He's projected to start out behind Willie Gay and Nick Bolton at linebacker, but Chenal could become the best of the three in time.