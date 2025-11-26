Chenal (knee) tallied six tackles (three solo) during the Chiefs' 23-20 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday.

Chenal was active on both defense (27 snaps) and special teams (24 snaps) during Sunday's OT win and finished with the fourth most tackles on the Chiefs. He was limited in Monday's practice due to a knee issue, but he was a full participant in Tuesday's session, which puts him on track to play Thursday against the Cowboys. Through 11 regular-season games, Chenal has tallied 49 tackles (22 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (one interception).