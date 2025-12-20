Chenal (shoulder) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday.

Chenal sustained a shoulder injury in the Week 15 loss to the Chargers and had already been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, but following his placement on IR, he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season. The Wisconsin product appeared in 14 games and recorded 58 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed, with one interception. Cooper McDonald is likely to have a larger role on the Chiefs' defense while Chenal misses the rest of the 2025 season.