Chenal recorded 35 tackles (19 solo) and a sack over 17 games as a rookie with the Chiefs during the 2022 regular season.

Chenal didn't particularly stand out as a rookie, but he did seemingly come into his own late in the season, recording nearly half of his tackles (17) over the final four weeks of the regular season. He'll aim to build on that output in his sophomore season and seems likely to claim a regular role, though he may have some work to do in the pass rush and coverage departments.