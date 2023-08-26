Chenal sustained a hip injury during the Chiefs' preseason game against the Browns on Saturday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

The linebacker got up limping after diving for a fumble but was still able to trot to the end zone to celebrate with teammates. The 2022 third-round pick posted 35 tackles and a sack in 17 games and eight starts last season for the Super Bowl champions. This coming season, Chenal is slated to reprise a key role in Kansas City's LB corps along with Willie Gay and Nick Bolton, among others.