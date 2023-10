Chenal notched 10 tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Broncos.

Chenal has stepped into an expanded role on defense with Nick Bolton (wrist) expected to miss two months, handling a season-high 44 defensive snaps versus Denver. The second-year pro could be worth fantasy consideration in deeper IDP formats heading into an international Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.