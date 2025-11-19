Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Tallies four tackles Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chenal logged four tackles (one solo) and a pass defended in Kansas City's loss to the Broncos on Sunday.
Chenal had a productive outing in the loss despite playing only 48 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The 2022 third-round pick has recorded four or more tackles in eight of his 10 appearances this season and is now just 22 tackles shy of his career-high mark of 65 set back in 2023.
More News
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Plays in all 17 games again in 2024•
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Able to play Week 16•
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Questionable with pop-up illness•
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Logs first sack of 2024•
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Starts season with seven tackles•
-
Chiefs' Leo Chenal: Gets another sack Sunday•