Chenal (shoulder) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Chenal didn't practice all week after likely sustaining a shoulder injury in the Week 15 loss to the Charges, so it's no surprise he won't play Sunday. The 25-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season, recording 58 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed, with one interception. While he's sidelined in Week 16, Jack Cochrane could have an expanded role with the Chiefs' first-team defense.