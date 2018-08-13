McQuay (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports.

McQuay has been sidelined since Saturday due to a minor hamstring injury, but he's back in full pads Monday as the issue didn't keep him out for long. With fellow free safety Daniel Sorensen (knee) out for at least the next six weeks, McQuay could find a role with the first-team defense if he's able to remain healthy.

