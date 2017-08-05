McQuay injured his neck Saturday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.

The specifics of McQuay's injury aren't clear. However, neck injuries, like all head injuries, are a big deal in today's culture and the 2017 sixth-rounder will likely be kept under wraps until he's completely good to go.

