Chiefs' Leon McQuay III: Practicing with team

McQuay (neck) has returned to practice with the team at training camp, David Eulitt of The Kansas City Star reports.

McQuay suffered the neck injury earlier in camp, but his pass breakup during practice proves he's returned to the gridiron. The rookie sixth-round pick out of USC needs plenty of reps in training camp to prove he's worthy of a 53-man roster spot and he'll rejoin the competition in Kansas City's secondary now that he's healthy.