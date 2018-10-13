McQuay was promoted to the Chiefs' 53-man roster Saturday.

McQuay failed to make the Chiefs' final roster prior to the season kicking off and reverted to their practice squad. His addition to the active roster is likely due to starting strong safety Eric Berry (heel) being doubtful for Week 6 and backup Eric Murray (lower leg) being ruled out. McQuay will presumably back up Josh Shaw heading into Sunday night's game against the Patriots.

