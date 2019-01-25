Chiefs' Leon McQuay III: Signs contract with KC
McQuay signed a reserve/future contract with the Chiefs on Friday, according to the league's official transaction log.
McQuay didn't appear in any regular-season games for Kansas City in 2018, but he did spend time on the team's practice squad. He'll now get an offseason to carve out a role in the secondary that has defensive backs Ron Parker, Steven Nelson and Orlando Scandrick set to become unrestricted free agents.
