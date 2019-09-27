Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Another start on tap

McCoy is in line to start Sunday's game in Detroit with Damien Williams (knee) again unavailable.

McCoy dealt with an ankle issue last week and was deemed active for the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup with the Ravens, only to leave that contest after an aggravation of the injury. The early exit allowed Darrel Williams to earn an elevated role, which he used to turn 14 touches into 109 yards from scrimmage. McCoy practiced in full both Thursday and Friday, so he may be able to take on the larger share of the work out of the backfield. So far in his three-game tenure with the Chiefs' electric offense, he's averaged 5.4 yards per carry, hauled in all seven targets and scored two touchdowns.